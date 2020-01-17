|
|
Maryanne L. Gieringer, 90, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus and Mary, on the morning of January 16, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Zajdowicz) Slapikas. A 1947 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Maryanne became a familiar face at CCHS as she worked as a main office secretary for close to five decades. She was an avid supporter of all Central Catholic and Berks Catholic sports and was a regular attendee of each class of 1947 reunion. She knew and remembered many former students as well as their children and grandchildren. Maryanne was a lifelong member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, where she was a devoted member of the Holy Family Society. She looked forward every year to the annual Christmas cookie sale. She was also an avid Phillies fan looking forward to the beginning of the new season. Maryanne’s husband, James L. Gieringer, also a graduate of CCHS, class of 1943, passed away in 1999. She is survived by four daughters: Dr. Roberta L. Gieringer, of Reading; Joanne M. Gieringer, of Birdsboro; Maria C., wife of John Reichenbach, of Chandler, Ariz.; and Angela L., wife of James Stevens, of Mt. Penn. There are also three sons: Thomas J. Gieringer, of Reading; John D., husband of Majida Gieringer, of Wyomissing; and Robert J., husband of Regina Gieringer, of Reno, Nev. There are eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Maryanne was predeceased by a daughter, Victoria M. Gieringer, in 2010; and by two sisters, Frances and Helen T. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Paul RC Church, 151 N 9th Street, Reading, PA 19601. Entombment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may pay their condolences on Monday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Paul RC Church at the address above. Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home Inc., Reading, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020