Marybeth DeMeo Marybeth DeMeo (aged 75), originally of Peru, New York and resident of Wyomissing, PA passed away on August 9th after losing a six-week battle with an undiagnosed brain disorder. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Paul, and her two married children, Peter DeMeo and Katharine Staronka. She has four grandchildren - Claire and Nicole (daughters of Peter) and Aaron and David (sons of Katharine). Beth received her B.A. in British Literature from Syracuse University and an M.A.T. in English at the University of Notre Dame. A member of the Alvernia University faculty since 1981, she won the Elizabeth Susman Faculty Award in 1984, the Sister Donatilla Award for Distinguished Service in 2000, and the Lindback Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2003 and listed in Who’s Who in America (64th ed 2010). Beth had a long career of faculty service, including two years as Faculty Council President. During her tenure at the University, she co-chaired the Curriculum Committee, and was a member of the Executive Committee, the Board Committee for Academic Affairs, and the Middle States Committee on Assessment. Beth was Department Chair and Associate Professor of English and Communication at Alvernia University where she taught a variety of courses in poetry, Shakespeare and American Literature like Modern American Poetry, Shakespeare, Early American Fiction, and Research Seminars. She also oversaw the internship program for Communication and English major students and published original works such as Dead Sea Squirrels – a humorous poem of her student’s malapropisms collected over the years. Beth volunteered to teach Alvernia Seniors College courses and the spring of 2018, she was presented with the Saint Bonaventure Award in Teaching for her long-standing Seniors College commitment. She co-advised the Kappa Pi Chapter of the international English Honor Society, Sigma Tau Delta. Founded in 1924, with over 880 chapters in the U.S. and abroad, Sigma Tau Delta is the second largest undergraduate honor society. Beth served on the international Board of Directors as Eastern Regent and as national President. She was named Elaine Hughes Outstanding Eastern Faculty Sponsor in 2008, and she received the Society’s highest honor, the Delta Award, in 2010. A loving mother, a caring mentor, and a kind and gentle person, Beth was always there to help others, answer all the questions on Jeopardy before the contestants, play bridge, always find a way to win at Hearts and enjoy a good potato chip. She will be missed in the North Country, at Clare and Carl’s where she liked her Michigans “buried”, at the soft ice cream shop where she went for desert after having a couple of slices of pizza at the North Country Club. In her later years she particularly enjoyed her four grandchildren and introducing them in her own subtle way to the joys of literature and intellectual nourishment of liberal arts. Beth also took particular interest in genealogy. Beth often journeyed with her beloved first cousin Jill to survey the other lakes of the Adirondacks and the gravesites of those who proceeded them – all of whom were fully documented all the way back to their Scottish, Irish, French, and English roots. An online celebration of her life, 10:00 AM EST Saturday, 15 August 2020 will be a live streamed memorial service (service will be recorded): https://bit.ly/DeMeoMemorial
In lieu of flowers – a donation for at risk Alvernia University students facing food insecurity or personal hardship: https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/15179/donations/new