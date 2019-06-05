Maryjane Clouser passed away into the loving arms of her savior on May 30, 2019, at the age of 88, in Oley, Pa.

Maryjane was born in Robeson Township on May 29, 1931, to Charles and Stella Kline. She attended the one-room schoolhouse in Robeson Township up until the eleventh grade, whereupon she left to seek employment due to the Depression. Maryjane was employed with the United States Post Office for 30 years, prior to her retiring in 2004.

Maryjane is survived by her siblings, Paul Kline and Fern Heffner; her four children: Linda Ingram (Coatesville, Pa.), Aaron Clouser (Massachusetts), Faith Clouser (Gibraltar, Pa.), and Ruth Shears (Muhlenberg, Pa.); and her seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her sisters: Catherine Hoppes, Grace Mountz, Ruth Clouser; and brother, Peter Kline.

Maryjane was married in the Holiness Church of Seyfert, Pa., on May 28, 1955, to Nelson Clouser, of Seyfert. They shared 57 years of marriage until his passing in October 2012.

A memorial service will be held for friends and family in Maryjane's honor at her home in Oley on June 14 at noon, followed by food and reminiscing.



