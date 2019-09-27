|
|
MaryJane Gloria "Snookie" Feger, 70,
formerly of Reading, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019, at 6:20 a.m., in Manor Care Health Services, Laureldale.
Born in Reading, Mrs. Feger was the daughter of the late Lester Riedel and MaryJane (Brickle) Arbogast.
She was a graduate of Reading High School.
Mrs. Feger is survived by her daughters, Lisa L. (Feger) Swartz, of Kenhorst, and Penny S. (Feger) Rautzhan, wife
of Christopher Rautzhan, of Leesport; and her
grandchildren: Megan, Kirsten, Lindsey, Nathan, Kyle,
Kylie, Charlie, Emma; and her five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandsons, Nicholas and Alexander.
Mrs. Feger is also survived by her siblings: Lester G. Riedel, husband of Linda Riedel, of Leesport, Augustus R. Riedel, of Reading, and Brenda L. (Riedel) Jasinski, wife of Dennis Jasinski, of Kenhorst.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave.,
Sinking Spring, is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019