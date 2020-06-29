Maryjane Ricci

Maryjane (Dunkel) Ricci Maryjane (Dunkel) Ricci, 96, of Reading, PA, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Arthur V. Ricci, who passed away in 2005. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Titus J. and Sallie (Geschwindt) Dunkel. Maryjane worked as an elementary school teacher, retiring in 1985. Maryjane is survived by her son Arthur A. Ricci, II. She is predeceased by her daughter Linda Jane Ricci and her brothers and sisters; Mabel, Laura, George, William, Minnie, Lillian, Arthur J. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn. Interment will be at a later date in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tower Health at Home, 1170 Berkshire Blvd #1220, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.