Maryjane Ricci
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maryjane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maryjane (Dunkel) Ricci Maryjane (Dunkel) Ricci, 96, of Reading, PA, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, in Berkshire Center. She was the wife of the late Arthur V. Ricci, who passed away in 2005. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late Titus J. and Sallie (Geschwindt) Dunkel. Maryjane worked as an elementary school teacher, retiring in 1985. Maryjane is survived by her son Arthur A. Ricci, II. She is predeceased by her daughter Linda Jane Ricci and her brothers and sisters; Mabel, Laura, George, William, Minnie, Lillian, Arthur J. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am in Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. 2100 Perkiomen Avenue Mt. Penn. Interment will be at a later date in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Tower Health at Home, 1170 Berkshire Blvd #1220, Wyomissing, PA 19610. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved