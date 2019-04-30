Marylee Katherine Kline, 79, of Temple, died April 19, 2019.

She was the wife of Kenneth Kline.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Paul R. and Dorothy (Goulden) Fish. Marylee was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. She was employed with CNA

Insurance Company for several years.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, is her daughter, Michelle, wife of Brian Mengel, of Temple; her two

granddaughters, Samantha and Cheyane Mengel; and her two sisters, Rita Richel and Janice Pettit.

Marylee was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Smith.

Cremation Society of Berks County is in charge of

arrangements. For online condolences, visitwww.BerksCremations.com.



