|
|
Marylin M. (Moyer) Mohn Marylin M. (Moyer) Mohn of Wyomissing, passed away on Monday, November 4th, 2019 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Charles S. Mohn who passed away on May 28, 1995. Born January 13, 1925, and raised in Riverview Park by the river she loved, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Linnington Moyer and Hazel (Brown) Moyer. Marylin was a proud graduate of Muhlenberg High School Class of 1942, and worked for AT&T/ Lucent Industries for over 26 years before retiring in 1988. Marylin adored spending time with her friends and family, and loved nothing more than entertaining. Those lucky enough to know her were regularly gifted with homemade baked goods, jellies, and countless Berks County favorites. Marylin loved to host dinner parties and garden in her spacious yard. She also loved to crochet and made beautiful quilts. Marylin was lovingly known as Grammy, not only to her own grandchildren, but to their friends and all the children at Peace Lutheran Church where she was a member for many years. Surviving Marylin are her children, Marlene M. Mohn of Salt Lake City, UT, and Charles S. Mohn of Bernville. She is also survived in love by her five grandchildren, Jessica G. Manara and husband A.J. Houston, Anthony C. Manara and wife Melissa, and Michael R. Manara and wife Nicole, and Julia and Chad Mohn, as well as her cherished great-grandchildren, Avery, Lucius, Henry, Maria, and Jackson. In addition to her husband, predeceasing Marylin are her two children, Eilene Reed Bennett and Maxine Marylin Mohn, and her sister Bonita Sherman, formerly of Lewistown. Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 1728 Centre Ave, Reading, on Friday November 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Pastor Tim Garman will officiate services. The family will receive friends and family in Peace Lutheran Church from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, immediately followed by a service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Marylin to Peace Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019