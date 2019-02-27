Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marylou (Becker) Saul.

Marylou Burkhart Becker Saul passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 89 years.

Marylou was the loving wife of Donald P. Saul of Shoemakersville. They were married 70 years as of August 28th, 2018.

Marylou was the daughter of the late Kathryn Sherman and Lewis Becker.

She was predeceased by her brother, William L. Becker; her sister, Elizabeth W. Becker; and her son, David D. Saul.

She is survived by her son, Bruce R. Saul and wife,

Laverne M. (Smith) Saul; daughter, Kathy A. (Saul) Loeb and husband, Glenn A. Loeb; son, Craig W. Saul and wife, Beverly (Wesner) Saul; and daughter-in-law, Rose Ann (Yoder) Saul. In addition, she is survived by eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and four godchildren.

Marylou enjoyed going camping and going to the beach with family. She also enjoyed cooking for the entire family on Sundays.

She was a member of St. Luke's Union Church of

Shoemakersville. She was a life member of the Kunkle-Wesner Ladies Auxiliary, VFW # 8425, Friends of the

Reading Hospital Auxiliary of Shoemakersville serving as president, Citizens Memorial Committee serving as

secretary and treasurer, member of the Shoemakersville Fire Company, member of Mark W. Schaeffer VFW of

Womelsdorf, County Board of Elections in 1985 and majority inspector for four years. Also, Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame, serving every election for 50 consecutive years and served as a den mother of the Boy Scouts.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 S. 4th St., Hamburg, Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery,

Shoemakersville. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marylou's honor to St. Luke's Church, Fifth and Franklin St., Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.



