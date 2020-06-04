Masako Inoue Clemens MASAKO INOUE CLEMENS, of Mount Penn, passed away at The Highlands, on the morning of June 3, 2020, at the age of 100. Loyal wife, loving mother, Masako was born October 17, 1919, in Kobe, Japan, she was the daughter of Bukichi and Tsune Inoue. Preceded in death by her husband, Theodore C. Clemens and daughter, Marry Ann Clemens, sisters Yasuko Ushio, Sumiko Inoue, and brother Junichi Inoue. She is survived by her daughter, Jo-Ann Inoue Clemens of Harrisburg, and nephews and nieces residing in Japan. Masako, also known as Patsy Inoue, was a soloist with NHK Japan Broadcasting Corporation chorus and orchestra in Osaka. This is where she met her husband, Army Sgt. Ted Clemens, who worked for the Far East Network. To this date, Sgt. Clemens is known as “Cowboy Clem”, the person who introduced country music to Japan. In 1968, the Clemens family moved to Mount Penn, PA. Shortly thereafter, Masako joined the Pennside Presbyterian Church and the American-Japanese Alumni, a social group originally organized to assist war brides. For decades she was active in both. She also was employed by Crystal Industries as Manager of Quality Control. Masako had wide-ranging artistic talents, cooking, baking, sewing, crafting. But her outstanding gift was her rich and powerful singing voice. A classically-trained soprano, she inspired audiences from Osaka to Paris to Pennside. In 1946, she was featured in American Clubs in Japan, recorded popular songs with Japan Columbia Recording Co., in Tokyo, and had a radio show called “Date with Patsy”. Upon coming to Reading, she became a member of the Reading Choral Society, was a sought-after soloist and a cherished member of the Pennside Presbyterian Church choir. Strains of her singing ‘O Holy Night’, still reverberate through the Pennside Church on Christmas Eve. A memorial service will be held at Pennside Presbyterian Church at a date to be announced. Contributions in her memory may be made to Pennside Presbyterian Church, 253 N. 23rd Street, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For LIVE streaming and online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.