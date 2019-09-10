|
Mason Edward Ludwig, 7, of North
Huntingdon, Pa., died peacefully in his sleep Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Mason is survived by his loving parents, Anya (Painter) and Brian; and the best older sister in the world, Karina.
Friends will be received 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, at the Ott Funeral Home Inc.,, 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held 9:00 a.m., Thursday, in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the
Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Entombment will follow in the St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. For complete obituary information and to send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019