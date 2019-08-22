|
|
Matilda M. Stumhofer, 82, of Shillington passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019, in Manor Care Sinking Spring.
Matilda was born in Pottsville on June 14, 1937, a
daughter of the late William and Viola (Haas) Daubert. She was an avid teddy bear collector.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Joseph T. Stumhofer. Also surviving are her children: Joseph T. and his wife, Pamela Stumhofer, of Mohnton; Margaret Trate, of Pottsville; Jerry Borinsky, of Pottsville; Dawn and her husband, James DeAngelo, of Reading; Donna Ruiz, of
Boston, Mass.; one brother, Wilfred Daubert, of
Shillington; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Matilda was predeceased by her son, David Borinsky.
Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hope Baptist Church, 2475 Lancaster Pk.,
Shillington, PA, 19607, or Lehigh Valley Diabetes
Foundation Inc., 702 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA, 18101. Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, Reiffton, is honored to serve the family. www.aumansinc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 22, 2019