|
|
Matteo "Matte" Bonanno, 87, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, in the presence of family at his life long residence near South Eighth and Chestnut Streets in Reading, following a three year battle with cancer. He was a 1950 graduate of Reading Senior High School. Shortly after graduation, he went to work as an underwriter for American Casualty Insurance Company and stayed for 52 years through several mergers, including CNA Insurance. Not content with retirement, he worked fifteen additional years as an usher and security officer at Reading's theater and arena venues, becoming a familiar figure especially to Reading Royals' hockey fans. The youngest and last surviving of ten children of the late Giovanni and Anna (Alberti) Bonanno, he centered his life around family. He took on the roll of caregiver for his mother for nine years until her passing in 1982, and later during another nine year period, made daily visits to two of three sisters, who moved from their own homes to an assisted living center in Exeter Township. Matte had no children, but family and neighbors came to regard him as a patriarch who could be counted on for favors, small and large. With a deep resonating voice, combined with an impeccable taste in clothes and magnetic personality, he personified the image of local celebrity. Among surviving family members are; six nieces, six nephews, cousins and generations of their children. Friends and family may pay their condolences on Saturday, March 14th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., 910 Chestnut Street, Reading. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Mr. Bonanno's memory to the Reading High School Alumni Association at, PO Box 14722, Reading, PA 19612.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020