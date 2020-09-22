1/
Matthew A. Shaub
1971 - 2020
Matthew A. Shaub Matthew A. Shaub, 48, of Wernersville, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at home. Matthew, a son of P. Glenn and Anita (White) Shaub, was born in Reading on Dec. 28, 1971. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Mark P. Shaub, husband of Krista; a nephew, Brandon Shaub; a niece, Alyssa Shaub; two aunts, Jamie Greth, and Gayle Olszewski; an uncle, Peter Shaub, husband of Jane; and several cousins. He was a 1990 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and was working as a painter. He loved fishing, traveling to Cape May, and riding his motorcycle. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, Sept. 27th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
Funeral services provided by
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
