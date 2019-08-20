|
|
Matthew A. Delp, 82, of West Reading, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 12:30 a.m., at the St. Francis Home in Shillington, Pa.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joan A. (Salsbury) Delp. Born in Reading, Pa., on
September 10, 1936, Matthew was a son of the late
Matthew and Ann (Pietrovito) Delp. He was a self-employed barber and barber instructor for 60 years. He was well known in the community for his ministry.
He was a loving father to Matthew A. Delp Jr., husband of Deborah A. Delp, and Mark J. Delp. He was also a caring grandfather to seven grandchildren. He is survived by three brothers: John, David and Bennie.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Stoudt; a son, Michael Stocom; and two sisters, Bernie and Yvonne.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Forest Hills Memorial Park, 390 West Neversink Road, Reading, Pa., 19606.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Francis Home, 144 Hillside Drive, Shillington, Pa., 19607, in memory of Matthew A. Delp. Thompson Funeral Home Inc., is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at: thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019