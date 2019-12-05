|
Matthew L. Godfrey Matthew L. Godfrey, 29, of Wernersville, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Reading, he was the son of Jeffrey L. Godfrey & Wendy Schlegel, and his step-mother Theresa M. Godfrey. Matthew was known for his love of animals, especially dogs and cows, he enjoyed seeing trains and farm tractors, motor sports, Nascar, and was known for always wanting to help whenever he could. In addition to his parents, Matthew is survived by his siblings; April Rupp, wife of Brian, of Leesport, Michelle Flory, of Wernersville, Jeffrey Godfrey Jr. of Temple, Kathy Mulholland, of Temple, Alex Godfrey of Fleetwood, and Julia Bachman of Exton. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home 444 N. 9th St. Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019