Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
Matthew Groncki Obituary

Matthew Joseph Groncki, 32, of Berks County, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Born in Christianburg, Virginia, he was the son of David Joseph Groncki and Victoria (Rothwell) Beltzner.

A graduate of Holy Name High School, Reading, he was employed at Wind Creek Casino and was an avid gamer.

Survivors: parents; siblings, Rachel Marie and Erica Lynn Groncki and Thompson Wade Beltzner.

Services: 3:00 p.m., Friday, at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME INC., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 1:00p.m., until service time. Contributions: to American Diabetes

Association.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019
