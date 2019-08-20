|
Matthew Joseph Groncki, 32, of Berks County, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Born in Christianburg, Virginia, he was the son of David Joseph Groncki and Victoria (Rothwell) Beltzner.
A graduate of Holy Name High School, Reading, he was employed at Wind Creek Casino and was an avid gamer.
Survivors: parents; siblings, Rachel Marie and Erica Lynn Groncki and Thompson Wade Beltzner.
Services: 3:00 p.m., Friday, at STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME INC., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call 1:00p.m., until service time. Contributions: to American Diabetes
Association.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 20, 2019