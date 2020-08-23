Matthew Nguyen

Matthew Ryan Nguyen Matthew Ryan Nguyen, 41, of Birdsboro, Robeson Twp., PA passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the comfort of his home. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of Sandra L. (Deeds) Alting, wife of John of Robeson Twp., PA and Scott Nguyen of Reading, PA. Matthew worked various jobs, primarily as a maintenance mechanic. He loved his pets, skiing, gardening, riding motorcycles, and working on cars. Surviving Matthew, along with his parents, are: 1 sister: Christy Goff of Birdsboro, PA and 2 nephews: Stanley and Hunter. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: Robert Sr. and Joan (Krammes) Deeds and maternal great grandparents: Luther and Mabel (Hagy) Krammes. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Dengler Funeral Home, Inc. 144 N. Spruce St. Birdsboro, PA 19508. A viewing will be held on Wednesday morning from 9:45am - 10:45am at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton, PA. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc., Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store