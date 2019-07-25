Matthew T. Tablone, 36, of Reading, died Saturday, July 20, in his residence.

Matthew was born in Reading on

September 30, 1982.

He was the son of Tina M. Domenice, with whom he resided, and Steven M. Tablone, of Mohnton; he had two stepsisters, Angie and Adrienne.

Also, surviving is his grandfather, Thomas P. Tablone, of Muhlenberg Township; great-grandmother, Mary Tablone, of Blandon; favorite aunt, Rita Tablone, of Blandon; and

favorite uncle, Joey Tablone, of Reading. Matthew had many cousins.

He graduated from Reading High School in the class of 2001, and was a state champion bowler for his school. As a hobby, he enjoyed following the Philadelphia Eagles, Flyers and Phillies.

Matthew was a stage hand for Local #97 I.A.T.S.E.,

Reading for the past 14 years. He last worked Friday

evening, preparing for the World Wrestling Event. He set up for numerous bands all over Pennsylvania and the east coast. His most memorable was setting the stage for the Super Bowls for Prince and Paul Mc Cartney. Prior

employment was a groundskeeper for the Reading Phillies for eight years.

Family and friends may call Saturday, 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple.

Interment will be private.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



