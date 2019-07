Matthew T. Tablone, 36, of Reading, died Saturday, July 20, in his residence.

Additional survivors include a grandmother, Christine M. Tablone and a stepmother, Marialice Tablone.

Family and friends may call Saturday, July 27 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., Temple.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.