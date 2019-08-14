|
Ms. Mattie Ann "Big Momma" (Sheriff) Wilson, 89, of Reading, was called back home to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 10, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Mattie was the loving wife of the late
Clarence Wilson. Born in Manning, S.C., on May 24, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Clifton and Elizabeth (Hilton) Sheriff. She was a faithful member of St. James Chapel Church of God in Christ.
She was employed first as a private nurse for several years. Later she became an LPN and worked for 20 years at Dr. Hassler's Home and then as a technician with AT&T for another 20 years before retiring.
She enjoyed traveling and drinking coffee on her porch, watching the kids go by. Mattie was very family oriented. She loved having the family around. She enjoyed the
Saturday morning cleaning ritual and Sunday dinners with the family.
Mattie leaves behind to cherish her sweet, loving
memory, a daughter, Joan (Sheriff) Mann, of Reading; two sons, MacArthur Wilson and his fiancé, Michelle Chavarria, of Lansdale; and Todd Wilson and his wife, Frances "Bitsy" (Pruitt), of Sinking Spring; 27 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 45 great-great-grandchildren. Alsosurviving are three brothers: Elijah Sheriff (Patricia), Clifton Sheriff and Napoleon Sheriff; four sisters: Martha (Sheriff) Myers, Louise (Sheriff) Kenny (James), Rosa (Sheriff) Martin (Lonnie) and Linda (Sheriff) Mosley (James); two daughters-in-law, Darlene (Melvin) Wilson and Rosemary "Tina" (Taylor) Long; and a sister-in-law, Genecka Sheriff.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Clarence, Mattie is predeceased by a daughter, Cynthia (Wilson) Towles; four sons, Douglas Wilson, James H. Long Jr., and twin infants, McKinnley and Mahurley Wilson; three brothers: Olden, Theodore and Albert Sheriff; four sisters-in-law: Janice, Earthleen, Lilly Mae and Bessie Sheriff; and brother-in-law, Willie Myers.
Home going services will be at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday,
August 17, 2019, in Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Rd., Reading, PA 19560. Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.. in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Mattie will be laid rest, reuniting with Clarence in Berks County Memorial Garden, 201 Evansville Rd., Fleetwood, PA 19522. Fond Memories and online condolences may be made at:
www.TheoCAuman.com.