Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Galvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Galvin


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen Galvin Obituary

Maureen A. Galvin, 77, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness, in Berks Heim on

Tuesday, September 24.

Born in Womelsdorf, she was the daughter of the late

Michael and Josephine (Hower) Galvin.

Maureen was formerly employed by Manderbach Ford for eight years and Camp Hosiery in Wyomissing for 10 years.

Maureen enjoyed reading. Maureen loved spending time with her family and her pet dog "Max,"

Surviving are three siblings: Peter Galvin and wife,

Deborah Galvin, Suzanne Cirulli, widow of Jack Cirulli, and Jill Snyder, wife of Robert Snyder. Also, she is survived by nieces and nephews: Bryan and Matthew Snyder, Michelle Nass, Nina (Cirulli) Kline, Nicole Moyer, Michael Cirulli, David, Robert, Sandy and Nancy Galvin. There are seven great-nieces and -nephews.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Laureldale Cemetery.

The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc. in Temple is

entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal

Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now