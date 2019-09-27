|
Maureen A. Galvin, 77, of Muhlenberg Twp., passed away peacefully, after a lengthy illness, in Berks Heim on
Tuesday, September 24.
Born in Womelsdorf, she was the daughter of the late
Michael and Josephine (Hower) Galvin.
Maureen was formerly employed by Manderbach Ford for eight years and Camp Hosiery in Wyomissing for 10 years.
Maureen enjoyed reading. Maureen loved spending time with her family and her pet dog "Max,"
Surviving are three siblings: Peter Galvin and wife,
Deborah Galvin, Suzanne Cirulli, widow of Jack Cirulli, and Jill Snyder, wife of Robert Snyder. Also, she is survived by nieces and nephews: Bryan and Matthew Snyder, Michelle Nass, Nina (Cirulli) Kline, Nicole Moyer, Michael Cirulli, David, Robert, Sandy and Nancy Galvin. There are seven great-nieces and -nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family with interment in Laureldale Cemetery.
The Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc. in Temple is
entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal
Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019