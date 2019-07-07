Maurice Dunn (1977 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "You will truely be missed my friend love you always"
    - Vickie Graves
  • "Sending condolences. RIP ML"
  • "My condolences to the family"
    - Lakisha Price
Service Information
Harris Funeral Home
222 N Front St
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-372-5454
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
222 N Front St
Reading, PA 19601
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
222 N Front St
Reading, PA 19601
Obituary
Maurice L. Dunn, 41, of Reading, passed away at the Reading Hospital on July 1, 2019.

Born in Lakewood, N.J., he was the son of the late Leeroy Thornton and Martita Dunn. Maurice attended Reading High School and was a master barber at Royalty Cuts where he was known for his fresh cuts, designs and fades. His

charismatic smile, big hugs and positive energy will be missed by all. He loved spending time with his children and family.

He is survived by his mother, Martita Dunn-Thornton, of Reading; his eight children: Sadea, Rahmel, Raeshon, Liajah, Jaliah, Elias, Zaccai, Syier, of Reading; four

brothers: Quaadir Thornton, Tyriek Thornton, Tyshon Dunn, Endaisha Thornton, all of the Reading area; eight grandchildren; and his grandfather, Oliver Hoffman.

He was predeceased by his grandmother, Nina Epes.

Services will be Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at

Harris Funeral Home, 222 N. Front St., Reading, PA.

Viewing will be held from 12 Noon to 1:00 p.m., at the

Harris Funeral Home with Reverend Frank McCracken

officiating.

Published in Reading Eagle on July 7, 2019
