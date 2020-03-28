Home

Max Andrew Curtin, 18, of Lititz died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the loving middle son to his parents Terrence R. and Robin Feldman Curtin. Max was in his first year at The University of Tennessee. He graduated from Hempfield High School as a member of the Class of 2019. He was a sweet and creative young man that had a wonderful ability to learn and self-taught himself how to play the guitar and drums. Max was incredibly smart mixed with a witty sense of humor as he navigated life with a soft heart. He adored and cared for his rescue cat Tokie. In addition to his parents, Max was loved by his brothers Jacob and Benjamin and his grandparents Dr. Gerald and Sheila Feldman of Pikesville, MD and J. Lawrence and Lynn Curtin of Reading. He will be greatly missed by his many uncles and aunts: Gregory and Cynthia Curtin, Donna and Thomas Davis, Kim and Albert Lizmi, Beth and Jason Love. Max loved all his cousins: Robert, David, Austin, Sydnee, Darby, Sophie, Ethan, Samantha and Cameron. Due to the health concerns with the coronavirus (Covid-19), the family will be having a private Funeral Service at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim, 75 East James Street, Lancaster with Rabbi Jack P. Paskoff officiating. Private interment will be held at Shaarai Shomayin Cemetery. The family will decide on a public Memorial Service once the health crisis subsides. Memorial contributions in Max’s name may be made to Music for Everyone, musicforeveryone.org. Online condolences may be shared at www.theGroffs.com.
