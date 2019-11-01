Home

Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
View Map
Max Bleiler Obituary
Max George Harvey Bleiler, 86, of Fleetwood, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in his residence. He was the husband of Lynne Frances (Hicks) Elser Bleiler, whom he married on September 12, 2005. His first wife, Edith Ruth (Henning) Bleiler, whom he married on September 18, 1954, died on August 2, 2004. Born in Allentown, Pa., Max was a son of the late Max Jerome Bleiler and Kathryn Mae (Fenstermacher) Bleiler. Max graduated from Longswamp High School in 1949, followed by his graduation from Kutztown Area High School in 1950. After graduation, Max worked at Atlas Minerals and Chemicals, Topton, until he started college at Lehigh University in 1953. Max enlisted in the United States Army in 1955 and honorably and faithfully served his county at Fort Holabird, Baltimore, Md., and at The Presidio in San Francisco. Following his discharge, Max completed his studies at Lehigh University and graduated in 1960, receiving a bachelor of science in metallurgical engineering. He then moved to Syracuse, N.Y., to take a job as a Metallurgical Engineer at Crucible Steel for several years. Max moved back to Pennsylvania in 1969 to take a job at Birdsboro Steel and was promoted to superintendent of the Melt Shop and later, plant manager. In 1987, he began working for Stollberg Inc., as a district manager, sales & technical service, until his retirement in 2014 at age 81. Max was a life-long member of Longswamp United Church of Christ, Mertztown. An avid reader, he was a student of history, and in his youth, was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. In addition to his wife, Lynne, Max is survived by his three children: Ellen Rose (Bleiler) Connolly, Chalfont, Pa.; Max Jacob Bleiler, Van Hornesville, N.Y.; and Barbara (Bleiler) Ludwig, Reading, Pa.; brother, David Charles Bleiler, Kutztown, Pa.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Edith; parents; and by a brother, Wesley John Bleiler in 2009. A funeral service to celebrate Max’s life will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., in Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., 25 E. Weis Street, Topton, PA, with Reverend Dr. Katherine E. Brearley officiating. Burial will follow in Longswamp Union Cemetery, Mertztown. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Ludwick Funeral Homes Inc., Topton, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
