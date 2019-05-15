Maxine (Woods) Dickerson (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA
19601
(610)-374-4505
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Theo C. Auman, Inc.
247 Penn Street
Reading, PA 19601
View Map
Obituary
Maxine Susan "Sue" (Woods) Dickerson, 70, of Reading, passed away peacefully in ManorCare-West Reading on Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a battle with Huntington's

disease.

Born in Reading on April 18, 1949, Sue was a daughter of the late Frank T. and Ruth J. (Burke) Woods.

Surviving are her daughter, Fonya S. (Woods) Brown, of Reading; granddaughter, Kayla Williams, of Reading; and two sisters, Mary R. (Woods) Liggs, of Shillington, and

Beatrice K. (Woods) Bennett, of Columbia, S.C.

In addition to her parents, Sue is predeceased by her brother, Harold T. Woods.

A Memorial Service for Sue will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Family and friends are gathering in the funeral home on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Donations can be made to help research this incurable disease at www.hdsa.org/hdsacoeupenn.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 15, 2019
