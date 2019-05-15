Maxine Susan "Sue" (Woods) Dickerson, 70, of Reading, passed away peacefully in ManorCare-West Reading on Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a battle with Huntington's

disease.

Born in Reading on April 18, 1949, Sue was a daughter of the late Frank T. and Ruth J. (Burke) Woods.

Surviving are her daughter, Fonya S. (Woods) Brown, of Reading; granddaughter, Kayla Williams, of Reading; and two sisters, Mary R. (Woods) Liggs, of Shillington, and

Beatrice K. (Woods) Bennett, of Columbia, S.C.

In addition to her parents, Sue is predeceased by her brother, Harold T. Woods.

A Memorial Service for Sue will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading, PA 19601. Family and friends are gathering in the funeral home on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Donations can be made to help research this incurable disease at www.hdsa.org/hdsacoeupenn.

Fond memories and online condolences may be made at www.TheoCAuman.com.



