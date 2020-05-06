Maxine Kay (Specht) Morris, 78, of Laureldale, died May 5, 2020. She will be missed by her loving family who take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited in God’s Everlasting Kingdom with the love of her life, Donald E. Morris, Sr., who predeceased her in 2013. Born April 20, 1942 in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Warren and Laura (Goodwin) Specht. She was a 1960 graduate of Reading High School, and furthered her education in 1979, by taking business law courses at Albright College, Reading. Maxine was employed as a security guard for her entire working life. She started her career with Nevin Frey's Detective Agency, EPS Detective Bureau, Reading, where she worked for 10 years; she was then employed with Sears, Roebuck & Co., Wyomissing for 11 years; and ultimately retired from Spectaguard, King of Prussia, where she worked for several years. Throughout her career, she became a certified polygraph examiner, received lethal weapons training, and completed several courses on interviewing and interrogation. She was recognized in Who’s Who in American Law Enforcement in 1982 and 1983; she received a certificate of achievement in criminal investigation from the American Police Hall of Fame. She also served as the secretary to the Pennsylvania State Vice President of the National Association of Chiefs of Police. Maxine's professional memberships included ASIS, where she was a member for for six years, and served as their secretary from 1981-1982. She was also a member of American Society of Notaries, PA Association of Notaries and an associate member of Fraternal Order of Police. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed following Philadelphia sports teams, as well as NASCAR. Surviving are her four children: Karen A. Blankenbiller of Ruscombmanor Township; Richard A. “Mit,” husband of Beth Katzenmoyer of Laureldale; Michael R. Wood of Temple; Lori L., wife of Gary W. Kline of Spring Township; and her step-son, Donald E. Morris, Jr. of West Reading. Also surviving are her six grandchildren: Ricky, Tanner, Jordan, Brianne, Grayson and Tanner; and a great granddaughter, Emma. Maxine is also survived by her identical twin sister, Jeraldine F. Bry-Nildsen, and her four children, Tony, Terri, Joe, and Scott. Services will be held Monday, May 11 th at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. The service will be live streamed to www.Stitzels.com. Click on the link found at the bottom of Maxine’s obituary page; be sure to un-mute your volume. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 8, 2020.