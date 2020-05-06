Maxine Morris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maxine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maxine Kay (Specht) Morris, 78, of Laureldale, died May 5, 2020. She will be missed by her loving family who take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited in God’s Everlasting Kingdom with the love of her life, Donald E. Morris, Sr., who predeceased her in 2013. Born April 20, 1942 in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Warren and Laura (Goodwin) Specht. She was a 1960 graduate of Reading High School, and furthered her education in 1979, by taking business law courses at Albright College, Reading. Maxine was employed as a security guard for her entire working life. She started her career with Nevin Frey's Detective Agency, EPS Detective Bureau, Reading, where she worked for 10 years; she was then employed with Sears, Roebuck & Co., Wyomissing for 11 years; and ultimately retired from Spectaguard, King of Prussia, where she worked for several years. Throughout her career, she became a certified polygraph examiner, received lethal weapons training, and completed several courses on interviewing and interrogation. She was recognized in Who’s Who in American Law Enforcement in 1982 and 1983; she received a certificate of achievement in criminal investigation from the American Police Hall of Fame. She also served as the secretary to the Pennsylvania State Vice President of the National Association of Chiefs of Police. Maxine's professional memberships included ASIS, where she was a member for for six years, and served as their secretary from 1981-1982. She was also a member of American Society of Notaries, PA Association of Notaries and an associate member of Fraternal Order of Police. An avid sports fan, she enjoyed following Philadelphia sports teams, as well as NASCAR. Surviving are her four children: Karen A. Blankenbiller of Ruscombmanor Township; Richard A. “Mit,” husband of Beth Katzenmoyer of Laureldale; Michael R. Wood of Temple; Lori L., wife of Gary W. Kline of Spring Township; and her step-son, Donald E. Morris, Jr. of West Reading. Also surviving are her six grandchildren: Ricky, Tanner, Jordan, Brianne, Grayson and Tanner; and a great granddaughter, Emma. Maxine is also survived by her identical twin sister, Jeraldine F. Bry-Nildsen, and her four children, Tony, Terri, Joe, and Scott. Services will be held Monday, May 11 th at 11 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Burial will be at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. The service will be live streamed to www.Stitzels.com. Click on the link found at the bottom of Maxine’s obituary page; be sure to un-mute your volume. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved