May C. (Trexler) Behm

May C. (Trexler) Behm, 97, formerly of Topton, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in The Lutheran Home at Topton, Longswamp Township, where she was a resident for nearly ten years. She was the widow of Victor E. Behm, who died September 29, 2003. Born in Topton, she was a daughter of the late Harry A. and Erma B. (Derr) Trexler. May was a member of Christ (Mertz) Lutheran Church, Dryville, and was a homemaker. SURVIVORS: May is survived by a daughter, Bonnie B. (Behm), wife of Richard Nester, Topton; and a son, Leonard L. Behm, Topton. Other survivors include a sister, Myrl B. (Trexler) Andersen, Topton; and Lowell H., husband of Shirley (Fitzgerald) Trexler, Topton. There are three grandchildren and one great grandson and two step great granddaughters. In addition to her husband Victor, May was predeceased by a daughter Linda L. (Behm) Kerschner; Sisters: Ruth J. (Trexler) Kistler; Eleanor C. (Trexler) Reppert; Frances P. (Trexler) Miller, Irene (Trexler) Stopp, Fern A. (Trexler) Schade; Brothers: Franklin A. Trexler, Carl M. Trexler; and Step Brother, Irvin S. Swoyer. SERVICES: Services for May will be private at the convenience of the family. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.ludwickfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
