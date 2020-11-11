1/2
May E. Grant
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share May's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May E. (Smith) Grant May E. Grant, 80, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, November 10th, at St. Joseph Medical Center. May was born in Reading on May 10, 1940, a daughter of the late Edith (Smith) and Irvin Gantz and was the wife of Richard J. Grant, of Reading. She attended Reading High School and worked at W.H. Luden’s Candy Manufacturing, Reading. In addition to her husband, Richard, May is survived by her daughter, Debra Velez, of Reading and son, Robert Grant, husband of Mary, of Reading. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Amber, Jonathan, Felicia, Tomas and Tyler and six great grandchildren; Talia, Aelin, Hailey, Emmett, Ally and Logan. She was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Jones. A public visitation will be Monday from 10 AM to 12 PM at Feeney Funeral Home. religious Service at 12 Noon. Interment at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Route 222, Fleetwood. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Service
12:00 PM
Feeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.
625 North 4th Street
Reading, PA 19601
610-372-4160
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved