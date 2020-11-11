May E. (Smith) Grant May E. Grant, 80, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, November 10th, at St. Joseph Medical Center. May was born in Reading on May 10, 1940, a daughter of the late Edith (Smith) and Irvin Gantz and was the wife of Richard J. Grant, of Reading. She attended Reading High School and worked at W.H. Luden’s Candy Manufacturing, Reading. In addition to her husband, Richard, May is survived by her daughter, Debra Velez, of Reading and son, Robert Grant, husband of Mary, of Reading. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Amber, Jonathan, Felicia, Tomas and Tyler and six great grandchildren; Talia, Aelin, Hailey, Emmett, Ally and Logan. She was predeceased by her daughter, Carol Jones. A public visitation will be Monday from 10 AM to 12 PM at Feeney Funeral Home. religious Service at 12 Noon. Interment at Berks County Memorial Gardens, Route 222, Fleetwood. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com
