Reading Eagle Obituaries
Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
May E. Houtz


1914 - 2020
May E. Houtz Obituary
May Elizabeth Houtz, 106, formerly of Womelsdorf, passed away in the early morning hours Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, of natural causes in the Berks Heim She was the widow of the late Earl “Howdy” Houtz, who died November 6, 1986. Born February 10, 1914, in Womelsdorf, she was a daughter of the late Harry W. & Stella S. (nee’ Shanaman) Keppley. She was beloved and will be missed by her extended family, Karen A. Schoener, widow of Barry L. Schoener; her Godson: Chris L. Schoener, and family; Todd Schoener, and family; Tim Schoener, and family; and by many other great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings: Clarence Keppley, Carl Keppley, Harry Keppley, Margaret Keeney, Edith Kintzer, Elda Kemery, Susan Yiengst, Marian Steinbach, & Laura Schoener. Due to current restrictions, services and burial are private. Kindly omit flowers, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of ones choice or to the Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation, PO Box 1495, Reading, PA 19603 The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
