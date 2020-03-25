|
|
Maybelle Gertrude (Harner) Bryan, 92, of Kutztown, died March 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the widow of Guy William Bryan who died November 25, 2001. Born, December 25, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Sylvia Crystal (Quigg) Harner. Maybelle was employed with Wagner Electric, Boyertown for over 55 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lobachsville. Maybelle enjoyed crocheting and entering her pieces into the contests at the Oley Fair, where she won numerous trophies over the years. She also took pride in her last part-time job - helping her son with his lawn care business, where she mowed lawns on a riding mower and helped pick up trash until she was 89 years old. Maybelle was a member of Senior Citizens of the Topton Area for a number of years. Surviving is her son, Guy William Bryan, Jr., husband of Trish of Allentown; her grandson, Timothy W., husband of Meghan Bryan; and two great granddaughters, Avery and Delaney. Maybelle was preceded in death by her two brothers, Charles Harner and Samuel Harner. Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 28th at 11 a.m. at Lobachsville Cemetery, 342 Lobachsville Road, Oley. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020