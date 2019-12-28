|
|
McCrae Boykins Jr., 61, went home to be with the Lord on Friday December 27, 2019 in his Reading residence surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Josephine Torres-Boykins whom they shared 30 years together and 20 years of marriage. McCrae was born in Reading on October 7, 1958 a son of the late McCrae Sr., and Joyce E (Spencer) Boykins. He was a 1976 Reading High School graduate and a graduate with a 2 year leadership from I-Lead. McCrae was a graduate of Hogar Crea of 2 1/2 years. He worked as a bail bondsman for Capital Bonding in various states and was a Director of Programs for many Non-Profit originations. McCrae was a member of Spring Valley Church of God and a Knight at his church. He was a founder of Anti-Drug March for 27 years and a vice president of Family First Resource Center. He is also survived by his children; Kinatai Ellison of Phila., Sahara and her husband John Zajcevski of Bel Air, MD., Catherine and her husband Sergeant First Class Sam Richardson of Chesterfield, VA., stepdaughters Kandy and her husband Herb Spitler of Muhlenberg, Jasetta and her husband Jose Vallejo of Reading, Olesia Wright and her partner Bo of Reading, stepson Alex Angelo Roman and his fiance’ Evey of Reading, His siblings; Jeannette widow of Gus Giddens of Reading, Carmela Boykins and her partner Kenneth of Reading, Annette Boykins and her partner Traye of Tampa, FL., Anita Boykins of Reading, Mildred and her husband Gary Tyler of Bowie, MD., Gunnery Sergeant McKinley and his wife Debra Boykins of Fontana, CA., Veronica and her husband John Brown of Mohnton, Keith and his wife Tanya of Reading, paternal half brother Darnell and his wife Jackie, 15 grandchildren; Breana, Bryce, Shakiera, Chiante, Dashay, Shania, Lamont, Jr., Samier, Skyler, Jaritza, Jesennia, Jocelyn, Josie, Jayden, and Madalyse, step grandchildren Alyssa and Noel, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, close family friends Grady, Robert, Victor, and Jeff. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday January 4, 2019 at 12 noon in Spring Valley Church of God, 2727 Old Pricetown Rd., Temple, PA 19560. Burial is private. Viewings will be Friday January 3, 2019 6-9 p.m. at Theo C Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St Reading PA 19601 and Saturday 10-12 noon in the church. Please pay respects for McCrae at wwwtheocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019