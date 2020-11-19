Megan Marie Wisti Megan Marie Wisti, 33, passed away November 17th, 2020. Megan was daughter of Gordon and Tracy Wisti. Sister of Emily Wisti, and sister in law to Thomas Sparks. Aunt to Oliver and Benjamin Wisti-Sparks, granddaughter to Francis Meekins and George Wisti. Megan always had a natural talent for art and poetry. As a child Megan loved to sing, dance, and play wiffle ball with family. Throughout adulthood Megan struggled with mental health and addiction, this led to her strongly believing in second chances, so she became a donor to give someone else a second chance at life. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to NAMI of Reading, 640 Centre Ave. Reading, PA 19601 in memory of Megan Marie Wisti. Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com