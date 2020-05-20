Melba J. Esser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melba's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melba J. Esser Melba J. Esser, nee Longenacker, 90, of Reading, passed away on May 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. Born in Fritztown, she was the youngest daughter of the late Irvin and Alverta Klohs. She was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School. Lucent Technologies employed Melba for over 20 years as a microchip technician. She enjoyed traveling, walking, and indulging her sweet tooth. Melba was well known for her bubbly personality, caring nature, and love of her family and community. Melba is survived by her immediate family, Brian L. Gross and Lei`a Twigg-Smith, Steven L. Gross; her grandson, Steven Allen Fisher, Jr., Robin Biltheiser, and their son, Steven Neil Fisher. She also has extended family in IL and CA. We miss her dearly. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., of West Reading. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Graveside Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Instead of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved