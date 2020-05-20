Melba J. Esser Melba J. Esser, nee Longenacker, 90, of Reading, passed away on May 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. Born in Fritztown, she was the youngest daughter of the late Irvin and Alverta Klohs. She was a 1948 graduate of Reading High School. Lucent Technologies employed Melba for over 20 years as a microchip technician. She enjoyed traveling, walking, and indulging her sweet tooth. Melba was well known for her bubbly personality, caring nature, and love of her family and community. Melba is survived by her immediate family, Brian L. Gross and Lei`a Twigg-Smith, Steven L. Gross; her grandson, Steven Allen Fisher, Jr., Robin Biltheiser, and their son, Steven Neil Fisher. She also has extended family in IL and CA. We miss her dearly. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., of West Reading. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Graveside Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Instead of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 20 to May 24, 2020.