Melba Y. Ludwig, 90, passed away,

Thursday, May 30, 2019, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Ludwig, who passed away August 7, 1992.

Born in Stony Creek Mills, Melba was the daughter of the late George W. Yeager and Pearl (Dall) Yeager. She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Mount Penn, and was retired from Bell Telephone, having served as a secretary to the district

manager.

Melba is survived by her daughters, Cathy Roland, wife of the late Mike Roland, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Lisa Caswell, wife of Bill Caswell, of Wilton, Conn.; her grandchildren: Bryan and Matt Caswell, Kelly Tetkoskie and husband, Chris, Kevin Roland and wife, Stephanie, and Keith Roland and wife, Megan; and her great-grandchildren: Andrew, Aaron, Heather, Sarah, William, Kylie and Eliza. She is also

survived by her sister, Janet Neff, of Lewisberry, Pa., and was preceded in death by her brothers: Floyd, Ralph Elbern and Bernard Yeager.

Memorial Service will be held in Trinity United Church of Christ, 2449 Cumberland Ave., Mount Penn, PA 19606 on Thursday, June 6, at 11:30 a.m. Reverend Debbie Derby will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church prior to the service, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Trinity United Church of Christ (address above) or Antietam Valley Community Partnership (antietamvalley.org) P.O. Box 3616, Reading, PA 19606.

Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 6 Fairlane Road,

Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online

condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

