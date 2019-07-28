Meldajane Eyer, 84, of Hamburg died July 26, 2019, in the Laurel Center, Tilden

Township.

She was born in Port Carbon, Schuylkill County, and was the daughter of the late George and Eleanor (Jacobs) Beddall. Meldajane worked for the BCIU for seven years and last worked as an aide at the Hamburg Center for 18 years

retiring in 1999.

She is survived by a daughter, Deann L., wife of Greg Werner, Mohrsville; four grandchildren: Deidre, Ashley, Andrew and Alexis; and two great-grandchildren with one on the way.

A daughter, Sherry Kistler, on December 21, 2010,

predeceased Meldajane.

Mel loved her family above all things including her many dogs over the years. She leaves behind her beloved beagle mix, Snoopy.

Mel was a philanthropic member of the community,

always giving what she could and was an Elvis fanatic and loved her classic shows and movies. She was proud of where she came from, of her Polish heritage and of being raised in Schuylkill County and of raising her own family in

Hamburg. She loved Hamburg and never missed an event.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., in the Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, 40 South Fourth Street, Hamburg. A viewing will be held on Tuesday

evening at 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday morning, 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA. 17901.

Online condolences may be made at bukeydriscoll.com.



