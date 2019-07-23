Melissa J. Fritz passed away peacefully at her residence on Sunday morning after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 72 years old.

Missi was a very authentic and kind person.

Born in Piqua, Ohio to her parents, John and Mary Jeaneatte Fritz, Missi resided in the Northwest area of Reading, Pa. for a good portion of her life. She grew up on Douglass Street with her parents and sisters, Greta, Pam and twin sister Patricia. She was an

excellent swimmer and diver. She competed at a high level as a youth and teenage swimmer. She was a 1964 graduate of Reading High school and was also a graduate of Kutztown University with a major in English. She was also a certified physical therapist assistant. She had a great knowledge of anatomy and medicine as well as having a great overall

interest in reading. She was last employed as a physical therapist assistant by Wyomissing Manor.

Missy had a tremendous love for animals. Especially cats and dogs. Her dogs were very important companions to her throughout her life. She especially enjoyed arts and crafts and sketching.

Missi is survived by her sisters, Pam Fritz and Patricia Wolfe; as well as her nephews, Shane Bennett and Erick Wolfe.

Services will be private. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



