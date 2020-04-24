|
Melissa Lin Dahms Melissa Lin Dahms, age 49 passed away Thursday 4/16/2020 at the Reading Hospital, Tower Health. She was married to Pedro Agosto for 6 years and recently reunited their relationship. Pete was by her side upon her passing. Melissa was born in Reading Pa and was the daughter of Linda and Donald Dahms both deceased. She was a graduate of Muhlenberg Sr High, Laureldale and Harcum Jr. College, NY NY with a degree in fashion design. She had an incredible talent for fashion and had owned and operated a bridal shop. She also was the co-owner of Java the Cup, coffee shop in Reading pa. And was a huge help with the family businesses. She attended Spring Valley Church, Reading Pa. She enjoyed sewing, painting and photography. She also loved and doted on her dogs, most recent pup, Willa. Her free spirit would always lead her to the Pocono’s in Promiseland State Park and the Pagoda, Reading Pa. Those were the places she was most at peace. She will be remembered for her funny and free spirited personality. Melissa is survived by brothers and sisters.. Wanda Delong and her husband Gene, Birdsboro Pa. Doug Dahms and wife Susie, Oley Pa. Kurt Dahms, Shamokin Pa. Candis Bensinger and husband Daniel, Shamokin Pa Seven nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews. And also her beloved pup Willa May, because she may be good or she may be bad according to missy when describing her beloved pup. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified by the family. MharrisFuneralHome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020