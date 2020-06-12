Melissa Sallade, 62, of Reading, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2020 in her home in Salisbury, MD. Melissa was born in Reading, PA to Jack and Cynthia Moritz on December 1, 1957. She was part of the class of 1975 at Reading High School. Later on, attended Reading Area Community College, Kutztown University, and Alvernia University. She worked as a nurse for 38 years and was also previously a member of the Antietam School Board. She was previously married to Edward Sallade, and she leaves behind a son. She is preceded in death by her mother Cynthia and her father Jack. She is survived by her son Michael Sallade, her life partner Kirk Mitchell, her brother Craig Moritz, sister Pamela Moritz, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held at Zion Spies Lutheran Church in Reading in September due to the pandemic. Further details to come.



