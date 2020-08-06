1/1
Melody Dynes
Melody J. Dynes, 72 of Wernersville, Pa. formerly of Connellsville, Pa. died Tuesday August 4, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Mount Pleasant, Pa.. She was born November 11, 1947 in Lock Haven, Pa. a daughter of the late William and Sybil Fisher Wheeler. Melody was a member of St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church in Robesonia, Pa. where she was very active in church activities and was a member of the church choir. She was also a member of the Reading Pagoda Lions Club, Life member of the Keystone Reptile Club and was a retired EMT and Fire Fighter for the South Connellsville Fire Co. She is survived by her husband Charles J. ( CJ ) Dynes; her daughter, Tara Leeder and her husband Warren of Mount Pleasant;two grandchildren, Brandon and MacKenzie Leeder and two sisters, Rita Sanford of Watsontown, Pa. and Billie Schnars and her husband Edward of McElhattan, Pa.. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her son, Troy Holtzapple. Family and fiends will be received from 2-4,6-8 P.M. Friday in the Brooks funeral home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Anthony Onoko officiating. Interment will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, Donor. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to a charity of ones choice. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing should be practiced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
AUG
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
