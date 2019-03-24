Melrose V. Kunkle, 82, of Tilden Twp., passed away on

Friday, March 22, 2019, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph. She was the wife of George W. Kunkle. They were

married on August 14, 1954, and celebrated sixty-four years of marriage.

Born in Robesonia, she was the daughter of the late

Harry and Elsie (Keith) Steffey. Melrose helped her

husband on the family farm. She was a member of Salem (Belleman's) Church, Centre Twp., and the Sunday School. Melrose was also a member of the Shoemakersville Senior Citizens. She enjoyed square dancing with her husband, George. Melrose also loved to cook and sew but she

especially loved her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children: Gary G. Kunkle, husband of Jaclyn, Mohrsville, Dennis P. Kunkle, husband of Donna, Tilden Twp., and Rosanne M. Kunkle, Mohrsville; seven grandchildren: Tara Beerman, wife of Kris, Dustin Kunkle, Cory Kunkle, husband of Mary, Kyle Kunkle, Joshua Dietrich, husband of Amanda, Cody Dietrich, and Desira Kunkle; and six great-grandchildren. Melrose is also survived by two brothers, Eugene Steffey, husband of Tina; and Richard Steffey.

She was predeceased by siblings: Russell Steffey; and Larry Steffey, husband of Jane; Grace Troutman; and Margaret Steffey.

Services will be on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from

Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street,

Leesport. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery, Perry Twp. A viewing will be held in the funeral home Monday, 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. For online condolences, please visit

www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



