Melvin A. "Dietz" Eppenstein, 84, of Reading, passed away on July 9 in St. Joseph Hospital, Bern Township.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Harvey and Marian (Butz) Eppenstein.

Dietz was predeceased by one sister, Ruth Eyrich; one brother, Robert Eppenstein; one nephew, Michael A. Eppenstein.

He was the owner and operator of Dietz's tree service most of his life.

Surviving is one son, Michael A. Latshaw, Grants Pass, Oregon; one daughter, Melinda A. Valencia, Womelsdorf, Pa.; stepson, James Groff, Honolulu, Hawaii; brother,

Edward Eppenstein, Reading, Pa.; nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received on Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., in the Cramp Hummel Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave., Reading. Interment and graveside services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., in St. John's

Cemetery, Gibraltar. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, Centre Park, Reading has charge. Condolences may be made at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com.



