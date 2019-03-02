Melvin Allen "Sonny" Hernley Jr., of

Richland, passed away at his home on

Thursday, February 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of the late Shirley Mae Rentschler Hernley. They had a wonderful marriage of 43 years. Born in Stouchsburg on October 16, 1941, he was the son of the late Melvin A. and Euroma Sherk Hernley Kern.

Sonny had worked as a mason with Paul S. Kauffman, of Denver. For 20 years, he owned and operated Hernley & Hartranft Masonry. He was a member of the Tulpehocken Trinity UCC. Sonny was also a member of the NRA, the Marion Rod & Gun Club, the Millcreek Rod & Gun Club, Richland Legion, the Newmanstown Athletic Association and the Turkey Federation. Sonny enjoyed gardening,

traveling and he was an avid hunter.

He is survived by his son, Bart A. Hernley, spouse of Phan Tran, of Prescott; daughters, Karen L. Schnoke, wife of the late Richard D. "Tiny" Schnoke, and Kelly S., wife of Randy Cox, both of Richland; sister, Doris, wife of the late

Maynard Hartranft, of Newmanstown; grandchildren: Brent (Rebecca) Schnoke, Alex (Beth) Schnoke and Chad (Mackenzie) Schnoke, Misty Mae (Charles) Long, Abigail Mae Cox and Lily Oliger; great-grandson, Barrett Schnoke, and three more great-grandchildren on the way.

He was preceded in death by brothers: Ronald; Edward, husband of April Hernley, of W. Reading; and Simford,

husband of Charlotte Hernley, of Newmanstown.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at the Tulpehocken Trinity UCC, 961

Tulpehocken Rd., Richland. A viewing will be held on

Sunday evening from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the church and

from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Monday. Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to his church.

Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.



