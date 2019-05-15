Melvin Holland

Guest Book
  • "Pappy, We have so many memories of you and I am so glad..."
    - Jennifer Schwegler
  • "Daddy, I miss you so much already. I just want to hear you..."
  • "Dad, My heart is breaking right now I miss you so much..."
  • "keith sorry to hear about your loss may he r.i.p."
    - Mark Seaman sr.
  • "Dad, We will miss you. I know life has been rough but I..."
    - Keith Holland
Service Information
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA
18031-0190
(610)-395-0132
Calling hours
Friday, May 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Melvin C. Holland,83, of Alburtis, passed away, Sunday May 12, 2019.

He was the husband of Jennie I. (Wieser) Holland. They were married 59 years.

Born in Kline's Corner, he was the son of the late George W. and Beulah (Hilbert)

Holland. He served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Caloric for 25 years, most recently at Kulp Car Rental until retiring in 2018. He enjoyed yard sales and watching sports on TV.

He is survived by wife, Jennie; children, Keith and wife, Nancy, Wendy, wife of David Gift; grandchildren, Lisa and Jennifer; great-grandchildren: Kirsten, Madison, Abigail and Jonathan.

Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville, PA 18031. Calling will begin at 9:30 a.m. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 15, 2019
