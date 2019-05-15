Melvin C. Holland,83, of Alburtis, passed away, Sunday May 12, 2019.

He was the husband of Jennie I. (Wieser) Holland. They were married 59 years.

Born in Kline's Corner, he was the son of the late George W. and Beulah (Hilbert)

Holland. He served in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Caloric for 25 years, most recently at Kulp Car Rental until retiring in 2018. He enjoyed yard sales and watching sports on TV.

He is survived by wife, Jennie; children, Keith and wife, Nancy, Wendy, wife of David Gift; grandchildren, Lisa and Jennifer; great-grandchildren: Kirsten, Madison, Abigail and Jonathan.

Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville, PA 18031. Calling will begin at 9:30 a.m. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com.



