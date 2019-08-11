|
Melvin A. Kirkhoff has joined his
Heavenly family following a bravely fought battle with pancreatic cancer. His spirit left this earth on August 6, 2019, and has been received by Our Lord, Our Savior, to never again feel pain. He succumbed in his
Muhlenberg Township home with his wife of 34 years,
Carol (Mohl) Kirkhoff, by his side. Promise kept.
Born in Centre Township, he was the son of the late Lewis Kirkhoff and Eva (Spayd) Kirkhoff.
Mel was predeceased by his brother, Harold L. Kirkhoff.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert Kirkhoff, West Reading; two daughters, Kelly (Kirkhoff) Savage, Adamstown, and Jeannie (Kirkhoff) Flores,
Sinking Spring. He is also survived by four precious
grandchildren: Emily, Olivia, Sophia and Sebastian.
Mel graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School, and worked the next 45 years as meat manager for Weis
Markets. He was an avid fan of baseball and football. He
also enjoyed golfing and bowling and loved his five "fur
babies," who already go room to room, looking for him. Mel was a truly good man and always had a smile for everyone. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
A brief graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Bern Cemetery, 3196 Bernville Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, is in charge of
arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mel's memory can be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.