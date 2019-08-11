Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
5153 Kutztown Rd
Temple, PA 19560
(610) 921-2225
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Bern Cemetery
3196 Bernville Road
Bernville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Kirkhoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Kirkhoff


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Kirkhoff Obituary

Melvin A. Kirkhoff has joined his

Heavenly family following a bravely fought battle with pancreatic cancer. His spirit left this earth on August 6, 2019, and has been received by Our Lord, Our Savior, to never again feel pain. He succumbed in his

Muhlenberg Township home with his wife of 34 years,

Carol (Mohl) Kirkhoff, by his side. Promise kept.

Born in Centre Township, he was the son of the late Lewis Kirkhoff and Eva (Spayd) Kirkhoff.

Mel was predeceased by his brother, Harold L. Kirkhoff.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert Kirkhoff, West Reading; two daughters, Kelly (Kirkhoff) Savage, Adamstown, and Jeannie (Kirkhoff) Flores,

Sinking Spring. He is also survived by four precious

grandchildren: Emily, Olivia, Sophia and Sebastian.

Mel graduated from Schuylkill Valley High School, and worked the next 45 years as meat manager for Weis

Markets. He was an avid fan of baseball and football. He

also enjoyed golfing and bowling and loved his five "fur

babies," who already go room to room, looking for him. Mel was a truly good man and always had a smile for everyone. He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

A brief graveside service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Bern Cemetery, 3196 Bernville Road, Bernville, PA 19506. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple, is in charge of

arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mel's memory can be made to the , 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now