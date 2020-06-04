Melvin N. Miller In an early, quiet hour of June 2nd, Melvin N. Miller, age 89, passed away at his home in Douglassville, Pennsylvania with an unassailable conviction that his faith would safeguard his journey beyond this life. Melvin was born September 27th, 1930 in New Berlinville. He served as Master Sergeant in the National Guard and graduated Boyertown High in 1948. Melvin channeled his reverence for nature into a career as a purchaser and seller of wood. Boyertown Casket, York Casket, Mann & Parker Lumber, and Bally Block benefited from his passion and expertise. Melvin was a gracious, humble person who prioritized generosity. He served the Free & Accepted Masons of Columbus and the Lions Club International in Bally. He was a member of St. John Hill U.C.C. and St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran. His tenor voice rang jubilantly in both choir and congregation. Melvin was devoted to his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Jean (nee Fitts). He is survived by his children Daniel, Norman, David and Susan Hallman, nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. To read his full obituary, please visit morrellfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.