Melvin "Mook" Rhodes, 75, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, March 8, 2019, in his Reading residence.

He was born in Ronco, Pa., on August 21, 1943, a son of the late Alonzo and Bertha (Jackson) Rhodes.

Mook was most recently employed by Olivet's Boys & Girls Club for many years, retiring there, and was a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church. He was a big sports fan and had played semi-pro football and baseball.

He leaves to cherish in his memory, his 2 sons, Ryan L. Rhodes and his significant other, Sherry Sampson, of

Reading; Martin Lewis, of Reading; 4 brothers: James E. Rhodes Sr., of Reading; Patrick Rhodes Sr., of Atlanta, Ga.; Irvin and his wife, Penny Rhodes, of Mass.; Elijah Rhodes, of Reading; 5 grandchildren: Tanya Rhodes, Jessica Rhodes, Matthew Rhodes, Jasmine Hood, Kasee Lewis; and 13 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.

Melvin was predeceased by his siblings: George Rhodes, Mary Rhodes Butler, Herman Rhodes Sr., Alonzo Rhodes and Arthur Rhodes.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Olivet's Boys & Girls Club, 620 Clinton St., Reading PA 19601.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 12 noon in Zion Baptist Church, 224 Washington St., Reading. A Gathering will be Saturday 11:30 a.m.-12 noon in the church.

Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family. www.theocauman.com.



