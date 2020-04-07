Reading Eagle Obituaries
Services
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1605 Rockland St
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 376-0985
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Schuylkill Memorial Park
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA
View Map
Merle Foose Obituary
Merle E. Foose, 100, formerly of Bern Township, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:08 am in Country Meadows of Wyomissing. She was the wife of the late Paul L. Foose, who passed away January 19, 1973. Born in Donaldson, Schuylkill County, Mrs. Foose was the daughter of the late Franklin G. and Carrie E. (Schaeffer) Klinger and was raised by Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Morgan. She was graduate of Tremont High School in 1937; Frailey Township High School and McCann School of Business and was a member of Christ Little Tulpehocken Church in Bernville. She was employed by Narrow Fabric in Reading until her retirement. Mrs. Foose enjoyed gardening, food preparation, traveling, and her pet dogs and enjoyed the company of family and friends. Mrs. Foose is survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and was preceded in death by her siblings Dorothy Morgan, Clyde Klinger, Gladys Zimmerman and Leroy Klinger. Graveside Service will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, 75 Memorial Drive, Schuylkill Haven, Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Christ Little Tulpehocken Church, 40 Church Road, Bernville, PA 19506 in memory of Mrs. Merle E. Foose. Bean Funeral Home, 1605 Rockland Street, Hampden Heights is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
