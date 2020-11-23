Rev. Merritt K. Hole “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him, shall not perish but have everlasting life.” John 3:16 On November 23, 2020, Pastor Merritt Hole, began his everlasting life in heaven with his Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. This is why he could say with Job, “I know that my Redeemer liveth and though after my skin worms destroy this body, yet in my flesh shall I see God.” Job 19:25-26. Merritt K. Hole, of Wyomissing, was born on December 30, 1949 in Anderson, IN, a son of Merrill and Mary Ellen (Knight) Hole. He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. (Abbey) Hole, son, Matthew M. Hole, and daughter, Charis Elizabeth Hole. Also surviving is a brother, Meredith Hole (Patty), Indianapolis, sister, Marilyn Merrell (Mark, deceased), San Diego, Brother-in-law, Robert Abbey (Sharon), Endicott, NY, Sister-in-law, Rhaylene Abbey, Kodiak, AK, Aunt, Barbara Kunkler, Indianapolis, and 17 nieces and nephews. Pastor Hole graduated from Muncie Central High School, Muncie, IN. He received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, and a Master of Divinity from Baptist Bible School of Theology, Clarks Summit, and a Doctor of Ministry from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, Deerfield, IL. He was employed by the Fort Plain Animal Hospital, Fort Plain, NY, and the Veterinary Clinic, Clarks Summit. Pastor Hole was a Youth Pastor at Tunkhannock Baptist Church, Tunkhannock, where he was licensed to preach the gospel. He then became Pastor of the Ames Baptist Church, now Cornerstone Baptist Church, where he was ordained. He then became Senior Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, Jersey Shore, PA. Before retirement in 2017, he was Senior Pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church, Sinking Spring, for 25 years. Services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, Nov. 30th, at Community Baptist Church, 112 N. Richmond St., Fleetwood. A viewing will be held from 2-4:00 PM, and 7-9:00 PM, Sunday, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. Burial will be in Fleetwood Cemetery following Monday services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to GLEAM, 25 Gaul Rd., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Online Condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com