Mervin B. Snyder Mervin B. Snyder, 64, of Kutztown, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township, after a short illness. He was the husband of Lydia B. (Martin) Snyder. They were married August 2, 1980. Born in Kutztown, he was a son of Ruth R. (Burkholder) Snyder, Kutztown, and the late Clayton W. Snyder. Mr. Snyder was a member of the Weaverland Conference of Mennonites and attended Walnuttown Mennonite Church. Mervin was born to be a farmer. He was a beloved husband, father and Opa to his family. In addition to his wife of nearly 40 years, Lydia, and his mother, Mervin is survived by three children: Barbara Ann (Snyder), wife of Jay E. Weaver; Kevin R., husband of Tawanda F. (Martin) Snyder; and Brandon L., husband of Janice R. (Pfautz) Snyder. Other survivors include seven grandchildren: Madelyn, Jacob, and Isabella Weaver; Trigg, Lincoln, and Willow Snyder; and Bowman Snyder. There are five brothers: Harlan B., husband of Sara S. (Weaver) Snyder; Kenneth B., husband of Arlene S. (Zimmerman) Snyder; Leroy B., husband of Alma W. (Burkholder) Snyder; Glen B., husband of Lorraine S. (Zimmerman) Snyder; and Nelson, husband of Lana L. (Daub) Snyder; Seven Sisters: Lillian B. (Snyder), widow of John W. Sauder; Marlene B. (Snyder), wife of Lawrence W. Burkholder; Linda B. (Snyder), wife of Elvin Z. Brubacher; Louise B. (Snyder), wife of Clarence N. Shirk; Louella B. (Snyder), wife of Nevin R. Hurst; Louetta B. (Snyder), wife of Ernie M. Martin and Mary Jane (Snyder), wife of Harold B. Martin. Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Walnuttown Mennonite Church Cemetery, Fleetwood. There is no public viewing or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mervin’s memory to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, #100, Allentown, PA 18103. Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020