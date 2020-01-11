|
Mervin J. Lewis, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday January 10 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Minnie Lewis. After graduating from Reading High School in 1948, Mervin served in the Air Force for 4 years. As a salesman for Duo-Fast Corporation for 37 years, he was often recognized for his outstanding service and sales. He was an active volunteer in the Easter Seals Society and various Jewish Community organizations. In addition to his family, Merv had a passion for “playing at golf” whenever he had the opportunity. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Gladys Lewis, his daughter Mindy, wife of Robert Coopersmith, son Gary Lewis and sister Eileen, wife of the late William Konin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jared Coopersmith, husband of Kristi, Jeremy Coopersmith, fiance’ of Sarah Rollman and Joseph Coopersmith, boyfriend of Emily Barkann. Great grandsons, Desmond and Elliot Coopersmith. Funeral services will be held Monday, January 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Henninger Funeral Home located at 229 North Fifth St. Reading, PA 19601. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Jewish Family Services 1100 Berkshire Blvd. Wyomissing, PA. 19610 or to the .
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020